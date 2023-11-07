The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. North Dakota matchup.

North Dakota vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: B1G+

North Dakota vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline North Dakota Moneyline BetMGM Iowa (-19.5) 153.5 -10000 +1700 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa (-18.5) 152.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Dakota vs. Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Dakota compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

The Fightin' Hawks covered the spread twice when an underdog by 19.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

Iowa compiled a 13-15-0 ATS record last year.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.

