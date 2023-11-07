The Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov included, will play the New York Islanders on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kaprizov's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Kaprizov has averaged 22:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

In three of 11 games this year, Kaprizov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In seven of 11 games this season, Kaprizov has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 11 games this season, Kaprizov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kaprizov's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 2 11 Points 2 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

