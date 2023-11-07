The Minnesota Wild (4-5-2), losers of three straight road games, visit the New York Islanders (5-2-3) at UBS Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Islanders Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Islanders 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-110)

Islanders (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (-1.5)

Wild vs Islanders Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have posted a record of 1-2-3 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 4-5-2.

Minnesota has three points (1-1-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Wild have scored more than two goals in eight games, earning seven points from those contests.

Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 3-2-1 (seven points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 1-3-1 to record three points.

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 24th 2.7 Goals Scored 3.55 9th 6th 2.7 Goals Allowed 4.18 30th 17th 30.9 Shots 31.5 13th 31st 36 Shots Allowed 33.3 26th 23rd 14.29% Power Play % 14.29% 23rd 13th 80% Penalty Kill % 64.71% 32nd

Wild vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

