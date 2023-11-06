Monday's game at Prudential Center has the Seton Hall Pirates (0-0) taking on the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-55 win as our model heavily favors Seton Hall.

According to our computer prediction, Seton Hall is projected to cover the spread (17.5) against Saint Peter's. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 126.5 over/under.

Seton Hall vs. Saint Peter's Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Line: Seton Hall -17.5

Seton Hall -17.5 Point Total: 126.5

126.5 Moneyline (To Win): Seton Hall -4000, Saint Peter's +1550

Seton Hall vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 75, Saint Peter's 55

Spread & Total Prediction for Seton Hall vs. Saint Peter's

Pick ATS: Seton Hall (-17.5)



Seton Hall (-17.5) Pick OU: Over (126.5)



Seton Hall Performance Insights

On offense, Seton Hall was the 266th-ranked team in the nation (68.4 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 42nd (65.1 points allowed per game).

With 31.6 rebounds per game and 31.1 rebounds allowed, the Pirates were 187th and 175th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Last season Seton Hall was ranked 249th in the country in assists with 12.2 per game.

The Pirates made 5.8 3-pointers per game and shot 32.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 324th and 273rd, respectively, in college basketball.

Seton Hall was 82nd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 64th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.8%) last season.

Seton Hall took 32.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 67.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.2% of Seton Hall's buckets were 3-pointers, and 75.8% were 2-pointers.

Saint Peter's Performance Insights

Saint Peter's averaged only 62.1 points per game (fifth-worst in college basketball) last year, but it played better on defense, where it allowed 65.1 points per game (42nd-ranked).

The Peacocks averaged 31.4 boards per game last season (201st-ranked in college basketball), and they allowed just 27.9 rebounds per contest (25th-best).

Saint Peter's put up only 10.5 dimes per contest, which ranked 16th-worst in college basketball.

The Peacocks averaged 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Peacocks, who ranked 320th in college basketball with 5.9 treys per game, shot just 29.3% from three-point land, which was second-worst in the nation.

Saint Peter's ranked 20th-best in the country by allowing 5.7 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranked 223rd in college basketball at 34.3%.

In terms of shot breakdown, Saint Peter's took 64.6% two-pointers (accounting for 73.5% of the team's baskets) and 35.4% from beyond the arc (26.5%).

