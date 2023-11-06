Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves take the court versus the Boston Celtics at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 123-95 win over the Jazz (his previous game) Gobert produced 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gobert's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-114)

Over 12.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 111.4 points per contest last year made the Celtics the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Celtics allowed 44 rebounds per game last year, 18th in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 23.1 assists last season, the Celtics were the second-ranked team in the NBA.

The Celtics gave up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest last season, fifth in the league in that category.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 29 15 6 1 0 0 1 12/23/2022 36 8 12 2 0 0 0

