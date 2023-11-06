Monday's contest between the Wyoming Cowgirls (0-0) and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (0-0) at Arena-Auditorium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-62 and heavily favors Wyoming to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Fighting Hawks went 19-13 a season ago.

North Dakota vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

North Dakota vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Wyoming 74, North Dakota 62

North Dakota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Hawks averaged 75.3 points per game last season (29th in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per outing (320th in college basketball). They had a +132 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

North Dakota scored fewer points in conference action (75.1 per game) than overall (75.3).

At home the Fighting Hawks scored 74.3 points per game last season, 0.3 fewer points than they averaged away (74.6).

At home, North Dakota conceded 60.6 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 78.2.

