Monday's game at University Arena has the North Dakota State Bison (0-0) matching up with the Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) at 7:00 PM (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a win for North Dakota State by a score of 75-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 75, Western Michigan 71

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota State (-3.9)

North Dakota State (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

North Dakota State Performance Insights

North Dakota State ranked 149th in college basketball last year with 72.8 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 271st with 73.2 points allowed per contest.

The Bison pulled down 33.5 boards per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.7 rebounds per contest (148th-ranked).

North Dakota State ranked 319th in the country with 11.2 dimes per game.

The Bison ranked 0-worst in the nation with 8.7 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they committed 11.2 turnovers per game (113th-ranked in college basketball).

Last season the Bison drained 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.6% (209th-ranked) from downtown.

Last season North Dakota State allowed 7.4 treys per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.8% (187th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last season North Dakota State took 61.4% two-pointers, accounting for 71.5% of the team's baskets. It shot 38.6% three-pointers (28.5% of the team's baskets).

