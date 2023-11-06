The Creighton Bluejays will start their 2023-24 season matching up with the North Dakota State Bison on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Team1Sports.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: Team1Sports

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota State vs. Creighton 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bison averaged 9.7 more points per game last year (71.5) than the Bluejays gave up (61.8).

North Dakota State went 11-3 last season when allowing fewer than 71 points.

Last year, the Bluejays put up 71 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 69.7 the Bison gave up.

Creighton had a 15-2 record last season when putting up more than 69.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota State Schedule