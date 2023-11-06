Monday's contest at Sanford Sports Pentagon has the Creighton Bluejays (0-0) taking on the North Dakota State Bison (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-57 victory as our model heavily favors Creighton.

The Bison went 18-12 during the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: Team1Sports

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 80, North Dakota State 57

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Dakota State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bison outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game last season with a +53 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.5 points per game (61st in college basketball) and allowed 69.7 per contest (305th in college basketball).

North Dakota State averaged 2.9 more points in Summit action (74.4) than overall (71.5).

In 2022-23, the Bison averaged 13.9 more points per game at home (79.8) than away (65.9).

At home, North Dakota State allowed 66.3 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 73.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.