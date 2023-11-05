How to Watch Vikings vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) host a streaking Minnesota Vikings (4-4) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Vikings have won three games in a row.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Vikings
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
Vikings Insights
- The Vikings rack up 21.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.1 the Falcons give up.
- The Vikings average 353.8 yards per game, 57.2 more yards than the 296.6 the Falcons allow.
- This season Minnesota piles up 73.3 rushing yards per game, 28.7 fewer than Atlanta allows (102).
- This year the Vikings have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (7).
Vikings Away Performance
- On the road, the Vikings score 23 points per game and concede 17.5. That's more than they score overall (21.9), but less than they give up (20.3).
- The Vikings rack up 301.3 yards per game on the road (52.5 less than their overall average), and concede 301.8 in away games (21 less than overall).
- Minnesota racks up 233.5 passing yards per game in road games (47 less than its overall average), and gives up 157.3 in road games (63.8 less than overall).
- The Vikings' average yards rushing in away games (67.8) is lower than their overall average (73.3). But their average yards conceded in away games (144.5) is higher than overall (101.6).
- The Vikings convert 38.8% of third downs in road games (2.5% lower than their overall average), and concede 39.3% away from home (4.2% lower than overall).
Vikings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|at Chicago
|W 19-13
|FOX
|10/23/2023
|San Francisco
|W 22-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|at Green Bay
|W 24-10
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Denver
|-
|NBC
|11/27/2023
|Chicago
|-
|ABC/ESPN
