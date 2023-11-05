The Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to square off in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hockenson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Hockenson has hauled in 53 passes on 68 targets for 478 yards and three scores, averaging 59.8 yards per game.

In two of eight games this season, Hockenson has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

T.J. Hockenson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 5 51 0 Week 6 @Bears 8 6 50 0 Week 7 49ers 12 11 86 0 Week 8 @Packers 9 6 88 1

Rep T.J. Hockenson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.