The Minnesota Wild (3-5-2), losers of four games in a row, will host the New York Rangers (8-2) -- who've won six straight -- on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX to see the match unfold as the Rangers attempt to beat the Wild.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota



Wild vs Rangers Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild are conceding 42 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 31st in NHL play.

The Wild score the eighth-most goals in the league (35 total, 3.5 per game).

On the defensive side, the Wild have given up four goals per game (40 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 35 goals during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 10 2 8 10 5 4 28.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 10 5 5 10 2 2 49.8% Kirill Kaprizov 10 3 7 10 11 5 - Ryan Hartman 10 6 3 9 8 8 43.3% Jacob Middleton 10 2 5 7 3 4 -

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers' total of 19 goals conceded (only 1.9 per game) is second in the NHL.

The Rangers have 30 goals this season (three per game), 18th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Rangers Key Players