SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 10 college football action? Below, we outline how you can see all four games involving teams from the SoCon.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|VMI Keydets at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Furman Paladins at Chattanooga Mocs
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mercer Bears at Citadel Bulldogs
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Carolina Catamounts at Wofford Terriers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.