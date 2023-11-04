Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Week 10 of the 2023 college football season includes six games involving Big Ten teams. Our computer model favors Minnesota (-2) against Illinois and betting the over/under in the Iowa vs. Northwestern matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Best Week 10 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Minnesota -2 vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 8.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Nebraska -3 vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Nebraska by 7.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Wisconsin -9.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Indiana Hoosiers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 13.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 10 Big Ten Total Bets
Over 30.5 - Iowa vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Total: 41.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: Peacock
Over 34.5 - Nebraska vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Total: 41.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 52.5 - Purdue vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Total: 49.2 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Week 10 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Michigan
|8-0 (5-0 Big Ten)
|40.6 / 5.9
|421.6 / 226.8
|Ohio State
|8-0 (5-0 Big Ten)
|32.5 / 10.0
|428.8 / 260.0
|Penn State
|7-1 (4-1 Big Ten)
|38.9 / 11.5
|392.8 / 234.5
|Rutgers
|6-2 (3-2 Big Ten)
|28.1 / 15.8
|327.3 / 277.6
|Iowa
|6-2 (3-2 Big Ten)
|19.5 / 14.5
|232.4 / 313.8
|Nebraska
|5-3 (3-2 Big Ten)
|20.3 / 18.6
|322.4 / 298.8
|Minnesota
|5-3 (3-2 Big Ten)
|21.1 / 22.8
|314.9 / 333.1
|Wisconsin
|5-3 (3-2 Big Ten)
|24.8 / 19.0
|378.8 / 342.6
|Maryland
|5-3 (2-3 Big Ten)
|32.6 / 20.4
|418.4 / 340.5
|Northwestern
|4-4 (2-3 Big Ten)
|21.8 / 26.0
|307.4 / 351.4
|Illinois
|3-5 (1-4 Big Ten)
|20.4 / 27.8
|365.5 / 396.0
|Purdue
|2-6 (1-4 Big Ten)
|21.9 / 30.0
|348.8 / 380.6
|Indiana
|2-6 (0-5 Big Ten)
|18.6 / 29.8
|316.4 / 363.1
|Michigan State
|2-6 (0-5 Big Ten)
|18.0 / 27.8
|322.9 / 360.1
