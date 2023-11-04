The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) host the Utah Jazz (2-4) in a matchup of Northwest Division teams at Target Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Jazz are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's point total is 225.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -7.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

In 46 games last season, Minnesota and its opponents went over 225.5 combined points.

The average number of points in Minnesota's outings last season was 231.6, which is 6.1 more points than the over/under for this game.

Minnesota compiled a 38-43-0 ATS record last year.

Minnesota went 20-17 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 54.1% of those games).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, the Timberwolves went 10-3 (76.9%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Timberwolves have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

At home last season, the Timberwolves sported a worse record against the spread (17-23-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (21-20-0).

The Timberwolves hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (39%) than away games (51.2%) last season.

Last season the 115.8 points per game the Timberwolves averaged were just 2.2 fewer points than the Jazz conceded (118).

Minnesota had an 18-9 record versus the spread and were 20-7 overall when putting up more than 118 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Point Insights (Last Season)

Timberwolves Jazz 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 18-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 37-12 20-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 33-16 115.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 27-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-8 32-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.