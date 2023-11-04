MVFC opponents match up when the Murray State Racers (2-6) and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-3) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Roy Stewart Stadium.

Murray State has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 19th-worst with 284.9 yards per game. The defensive unit is ranked 103rd in the FCS (416.8 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, North Dakota is generating 367.9 total yards per contest (53rd-ranked). It ranks 81st in the FCS defensively (370.5 total yards allowed per game).

North Dakota vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

North Dakota vs. Murray State Key Statistics

North Dakota Murray State 367.9 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.9 (107th) 370.5 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.8 (104th) 147.3 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.3 (90th) 220.6 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.6 (101st) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster leads North Dakota with 1,537 yards on 147-of-206 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has carried the ball 66 times for 499 yards, with five touchdowns.

Isaiah Smith has taken 43 carries and totaled 257 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 131 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Bo Belquist's 501 receiving yards (62.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 42 receptions on 43 targets with five touchdowns.

Red Wilson has caught 18 passes and compiled 201 receiving yards (25.1 per game).

Wesley Eliodor has racked up 176 reciving yards (22 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has recorded 1,172 yards (146.5 ypg) on 109-of-192 passing with eight touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 109 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 68 carries.

Cortezz Jones has 316 rushing yards on 69 carries with three touchdowns.

Jawaun Northington has carried the ball 39 times for 148 yards (18.5 per game).

Cole Rusk's leads his squad with 317 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 receptions (out of 25 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Taylor Shields has put up a 225-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 18 targets.

Michael Fox has a total of 203 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 passes.

