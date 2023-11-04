The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-0) play a familiar opponent when they visit the North Dakota State Bison (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in an MVFC clash.

South Dakota State has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 39.0 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 11.4 points allowed per game) this season. North Dakota State has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks sixth-best in total yards per game (462.3) and 17th-best in total yards allowed per game (286.0).

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

North Dakota State South Dakota State 462.3 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.9 (15th) 286.0 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.9 (2nd) 254.8 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.4 (6th) 207.5 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.5 (63rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has been a dual threat for North Dakota State this season. He has 1,406 passing yards (175.8 per game) while completing 75.6% of his passes. He's tossed 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 393 yards (49.1 ypg) on 66 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has racked up 387 yards (on 67 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has racked up 507 receiving yards on 33 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Eli Green has caught 19 passes and compiled 339 receiving yards (42.4 per game).

Joe Stoffel's 18 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 239 yards and five touchdowns.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has compiled 1,528 yards (191.0 ypg) on 112-of-162 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 180 rushing yards (22.5 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Isaiah Davis has 754 rushing yards on 109 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 145 yards (18.1 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Amar Johnson has been handed the ball 76 times this year and racked up 510 yards (63.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke's leads his squad with 458 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 34 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has put up a 267-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 13 targets.

Jadon Janke has been the target of 22 passes and hauled in 17 catches for 235 yards, an average of 29.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

