The college football lineup in Week 10, which includes the North Dakota State Bison versus the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from North Dakota.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Murray State Racers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Roy Stewart Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!