The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in a Big Ten showdown.

Minnesota ranks 17th-worst in total offense (314.9 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 33rd with 333.1 yards allowed per contest. Illinois has been struggling on offense, ranking 21st-worst in the FBS with 20.4 points per game. It has been more productive on defense, surrendering 27.8 points per contest (85th-ranked).

Minnesota vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream:

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Minnesota vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Minnesota Illinois 314.9 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.5 (93rd) 333.1 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.0 (81st) 174.5 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.9 (91st) 140.4 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.6 (68th) 11 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (98th) 15 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (81st)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has recorded 1,123 yards (140.4 ypg) on 100-of-183 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has 591 rushing yards on 103 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Nubin has carried the ball 46 times for 229 yards (28.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's leads his squad with 507 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 receptions (out of 67 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has put together a 269-yard season so far, reeling in 21 passes on 44 targets.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has hauled in 15 catches for 109 yards, an average of 13.6 yards per game.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has been a dual threat for Illinois this season. He has 1,676 passing yards (209.5 per game) while completing 63.2% of his passes. He's thrown 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 301 yards (37.6 ypg) on 83 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kaden Feagin has run the ball 67 times for 329 yards, with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Williams has registered 46 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 562 (70.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 77 times and has one touchdown.

Pat Bryant has totaled 324 receiving yards (40.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 24 receptions.

Casey Washington's 37 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 271 yards.

