The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Conley, in his previous game (November 1 win against the Nuggets), posted 17 points and six assists.

Below we will dive into Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+102)

Over 11.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Over 2.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+158)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118 points per contest last year made the Jazz the 24th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Jazz were the 17th-ranked team in the league last year, allowing 43.5 boards per game.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Jazz were 18th in the league in that category.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.