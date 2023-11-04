The Minnesota Wild, with Matthew Boldy, will be on the ice Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. There are prop bets for Boldy available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Boldy vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boldy Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Boldy averaged 18:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +1.

He had a goal in 23 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in six of them.

Boldy had an assist in 27 of 81 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

The implied probability is 62.5% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Boldy Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 19 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.