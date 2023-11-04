Will Matthew Boldy Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 4?
Can we count on Matthew Boldy lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild match up against the New York Rangers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Boldy 2022-23 stats and insights
- Boldy scored in 23 of 81 games last season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.
- Boldy recorded eight goals and 18 assists on the power play.
- Boldy averaged 3.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 12.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Rangers were one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Rangers shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.