Matthew Boldy lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild match up against the New York Rangers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200

Boldy 2022-23 stats

Boldy scored in 23 of 81 games last season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.

Boldy recorded eight goals and 18 assists on the power play.

Boldy averaged 3.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Rangers were one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

The Rangers shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

