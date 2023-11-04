Can we count on Marcus Foligno finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild match up against the New York Rangers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

Foligno has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 19 goals in total (only 1.9 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

