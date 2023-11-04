Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves match up versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 110-89 win against the Nuggets, Edwards totaled 24 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Edwards' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-108)

Over 24.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-125)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Jazz allowed 118 points per game last year, 24th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Jazz allowed 43.5 rebounds per game last season, 17th in the league in that category.

The Jazz conceded 25 assists per game last year (10th in the NBA).

The Jazz gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league in that category.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 33 31 7 8 4 0 1 1/16/2023 36 29 4 5 4 0 3 12/9/2022 34 14 6 2 2 0 3 10/21/2022 41 30 5 2 3 1 0

