Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Devils on November 2, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jack Hughes, Joel Eriksson Ek and other players on the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
Wild vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Eriksson Ek's 10 points are pivotal for Minnesota. He has five goals and five assists in nine games.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Kirill Kaprizov has posted nine total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has two goals and seven assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Mats Zuccarello's two goals and seven assists add up to nine points this season.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
Hughes has been a top contributor on New Jersey this season, with 18 points in eight games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 25
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 24
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 20
|2
|2
|4
|6
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
Jesper Bratt has racked up 14 points (1.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding eight assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 29
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Oct. 20
|0
|3
|3
|1
