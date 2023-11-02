The New Jersey Devils (5-2-1) visit the Minnesota Wild (3-4-2), who have fallen in three straight, on Thursday, November 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2.

Wild vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-120) Wild (+100) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have been an underdog in three games this season, and did not win any of them.

Minnesota has been at least a +100 moneyline underdog three times this season, and lost each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 50.0% chance to win.

Minnesota's games this season have had over 6.5 goals seven of nine times.

Wild vs Devils Additional Info

Wild vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 33 (6th) Goals 32 (8th) 29 (17th) Goals Allowed 37 (30th) 14 (1st) Power Play Goals 5 (19th) 8 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (24th)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild's 32 total goals (3.6 per game) are the eighth-most in the league.

The Wild's 37 total goals conceded (4.1 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

Their -5 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

