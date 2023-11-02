Will Vinni Lettieri Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 2?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Vinni Lettieri a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Lettieri stats and insights
- Lettieri is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- Lettieri has no points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 29 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
