The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Hartman light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260

Hartman stats and insights

In four of nine games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Devils this season in one game (three shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Hartman's shooting percentage is 24.0%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 29 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

