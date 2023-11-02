Should you wager on Jonas Brodin to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodin stats and insights

Brodin has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (one shot).

Brodin has no points on the power play.

Brodin's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 29 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

