The Minnesota Wild, including Joel Eriksson Ek, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Does a bet on Eriksson Ek interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Eriksson Ek has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 19:57 on the ice per game.

In four of nine games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Eriksson Ek has a point in six games this year (out of nine), including multiple points four times.

Eriksson Ek has an assist in four of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eriksson Ek's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 29 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 9 Games 3 10 Points 2 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

