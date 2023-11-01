Where to Get T.J. Hockenson Vikings Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
T.J. Hockenson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|95
|71
|681
|263
|4
|9.6
Hockenson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|9
|8
|35
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|8
|7
|66
|2
|Week 3
|Chargers
|11
|8
|78
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|8
|5
|51
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|8
|6
|50
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|12
|11
|86
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|9
|6
|88
|1
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|12
|7
|69
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|15
|11
|134
|1
T.J. Hockenson's Next Game
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: NBC
- Favorite: Broncos -2.5
- Over/Under: 42.5 points
