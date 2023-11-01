The Denver Nuggets (4-0) are favored (-3.5) to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup airs on BSN and ALT.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSN and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Timberwolves 98

Timberwolves vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 3.5)

Nuggets (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-17.3)

Nuggets (-17.3) Pick OU: Under (223.5)



Under (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 213.6

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Last season the Timberwolves averaged 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and allowed 115.8 points per contest (18th-ranked).

Minnesota averaged 41.9 rebounds per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) last year, while allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Timberwolves ranked eighth in the NBA with 26.2 assists per contest.

Minnesota struggled in terms of turnovers last season, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 14.8 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranked fourth-best in the league with 14.7 forced turnovers per contest.

The Timberwolves drained 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) last season, while owning a 36.5% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).

