North Dakota State's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Bison are currently 4-4) on Friday, December 8 at 12:00 PM ET, away versus the Drake Bulldogs.
- Opponent: Drake Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Knapp Center
Top North Dakota State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Heaven Hamling
|8
|12.9
|5.5
|2.5
|1.6
|0.1
|36.0% (36-100)
|40.4% (21-52)
|Elle Evans
|8
|12.8
|4.5
|3.4
|1.1
|1.4
|38.7% (36-93)
|39.1% (18-46)
|Abbie Draper
|8
|8.6
|4.4
|0.8
|0.9
|0.3
|56.0% (28-50)
|36.4% (4-11)
|Abby Krzewinski
|8
|7.6
|3.4
|1.5
|0.6
|0.1
|53.7% (22-41)
|40.0% (4-10)
|Avery Koenen
|8
|5.8
|5.1
|1.6
|1.3
|0.5
|34.1% (14-41)
|0.0% (0-4)
