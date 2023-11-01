North Dakota State's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Bison are currently 4-4) on Friday, December 8 at 12:00 PM ET, away versus the Drake Bulldogs.

Upcoming North Dakota State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Drake A 12:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Iowa State A 6:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Central Michigan H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 South Dakota A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Northern Arizona H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UMKC H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Omaha H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Denver A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Oral Roberts A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 St. Thomas H 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 South Dakota State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 North Dakota A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 UMKC A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Omaha A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Oral Roberts H 8:00 PM

North Dakota State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Drake Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Knapp Center

Top North Dakota State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Heaven Hamling 8 12.9 5.5 2.5 1.6 0.1 36.0% (36-100) 40.4% (21-52)
Elle Evans 8 12.8 4.5 3.4 1.1 1.4 38.7% (36-93) 39.1% (18-46)
Abbie Draper 8 8.6 4.4 0.8 0.9 0.3 56.0% (28-50) 36.4% (4-11)
Abby Krzewinski 8 7.6 3.4 1.5 0.6 0.1 53.7% (22-41) 40.0% (4-10)
Avery Koenen 8 5.8 5.1 1.6 1.3 0.5 34.1% (14-41) 0.0% (0-4)

