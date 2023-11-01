North Dakota State's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Bison are currently 4-4) on Friday, December 8 at 12:00 PM ET, away versus the Drake Bulldogs.

If you're looking to go to see the North Dakota State Bison in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming North Dakota State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

North Dakota State's next matchup information

Opponent: Drake Bulldogs

Drake Bulldogs Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Knapp Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for North Dakota State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top North Dakota State players

Shop for North Dakota State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Heaven Hamling 8 12.9 5.5 2.5 1.6 0.1 36.0% (36-100) 40.4% (21-52) Elle Evans 8 12.8 4.5 3.4 1.1 1.4 38.7% (36-93) 39.1% (18-46) Abbie Draper 8 8.6 4.4 0.8 0.9 0.3 56.0% (28-50) 36.4% (4-11) Abby Krzewinski 8 7.6 3.4 1.5 0.6 0.1 53.7% (22-41) 40.0% (4-10) Avery Koenen 8 5.8 5.1 1.6 1.3 0.5 34.1% (14-41) 0.0% (0-4)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.