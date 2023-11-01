Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the North Dakota State Bison! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more about the women's team.

North Dakota State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Elle Evans 6 11.7 4.7 2.7 1.3 1.2 Heaven Hamling 6 11.3 5.0 2.7 1.7 0.0 Abbie Draper 6 10.8 4.0 0.8 1.0 0.2 Abby Krzewinski 6 7.5 3.0 1.5 0.7 0.2 Abby Schulte 6 4.7 1.5 2.2 1.2 0.0 Avery Koenen 6 4.5 3.8 1.3 1.2 0.5 Grace Massaquoi 5 3.8 1.4 0.4 0.8 0.2 Kristina Yomane 6 3.2 2.7 0.7 0.5 0.2 Miriley Simon 5 2.8 1.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 Abby Graham 6 2.3 1.2 0.8 0.7 0.2

North Dakota State season stats

This season, North Dakota State has won only two games (2-4).

The Bison are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 1-1 on the road, while going 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Northern Colorado Bears on November 20, North Dakota State captured its signature win of the season, which was a 67-60 road victory.

The Bison have had no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

There are 22 games remaining on North Dakota State's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming North Dakota State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Eastern Michigan H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Mayville State H 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Drake A 12:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Iowa State A 6:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Central Michigan H 8:00 PM

