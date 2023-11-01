The North Dakota State Bison (5-4) will next play at home against the Portland Pilots, on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming North Dakota State games

North Dakota State's next matchup information

Opponent: Portland Pilots

Portland Pilots Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Scheels Center

Scheels Center Broadcast: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Favorite: North Dakota State -2.5

North Dakota State -2.5 Total: 148.5 points

Top North Dakota State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Boden Skunberg 9 15.2 5.6 1.7 1.0 0.0 41.4% (48-116) 37.5% (15-40) Damari Wheeler-Thomas 9 13.7 2.7 3.1 0.7 0.0 45.7% (42-92) 36.8% (7-19) Jacari White 9 9.4 3.3 1.4 0.9 0.2 42.9% (30-70) 43.2% (16-37) Andrew Morgan 9 8.9 3.8 0.7 0.4 0.4 47.5% (28-59) 37.5% (3-8) Tajavis Miller 8 8.1 6.0 1.6 0.5 0.5 37.5% (21-56) 43.3% (13-30)

