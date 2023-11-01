It's not enough to simply be a fan of North Dakota State. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Bison by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

North Dakota State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Boden Skunberg 8 15.6 5.3 1.4 1.1 0.0 Damari Wheeler-Thomas 8 14.0 2.8 3.1 0.6 0.0 Jacari White 8 9.0 3.1 1.4 0.9 0.1 Andrew Morgan 8 8.8 4.0 0.8 0.5 0.5 Tajavis Miller 7 7.9 5.4 1.1 0.6 0.4 Lance Waddles 8 6.4 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.1 Jeremiah Burke 8 6.1 4.4 0.4 0.1 0.3 Darik Dissette 8 3.1 2.5 0.9 0.3 0.0 Joshua Streit 8 3.0 4.0 0.9 0.1 0.0 Noah Feddersen 8 2.1 1.9 0.1 0.1 0.1

North Dakota State season stats

This season, North Dakota State has won four games so far (4-4).

The Bison are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 2-3 on the road, while going 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 6, North Dakota State picked up its best win of the season, an 80-76 overtime victory over the Western Michigan Broncos, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 248) in the RPI rankings.

When matching up with teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Bison are winless in one game.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, North Dakota State has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming North Dakota State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 4 San Jose State H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Portland H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Oak Hills Christian H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Illinois State A 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Southern Illinois A 8:00 PM

