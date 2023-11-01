Buy Tickets for North Dakota Fighting Hawks Women's Basketball Games
A game at home versus the Mayville State Comets is on deck for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks women (3-6), on Friday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET.
Upcoming North Dakota games
North Dakota's next matchup information
- Opponent: Mayville State Comets
- Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
Top North Dakota players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kacie Borowicz
|6
|19.3
|3.3
|2.0
|2.3
|0.0
|42.4% (42-99)
|22.7% (5-22)
|Kiera Pemberton
|9
|8.8
|6.2
|0.7
|0.6
|0.0
|58.8% (30-51)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Nakiyah Hurst
|6
|13.0
|7.0
|1.2
|0.5
|0.0
|38.9% (28-72)
|25.0% (9-36)
|Sammiyah Hoskin
|9
|5.9
|3.2
|1.4
|1.1
|0.4
|33.8% (24-71)
|20.0% (3-15)
|Rakiyah Beal
|9
|5.7
|4.6
|0.7
|0.9
|0.3
|35.0% (21-60)
|27.8% (5-18)
