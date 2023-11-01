When you're cheering on North Dakota during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Fighting Hawks' women's team's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get North Dakota Fighting Hawks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

North Dakota team leaders

Want to buy Kacie Borowicz's jersey? Or another North Dakota player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kacie Borowicz 6 19.3 3.3 2.0 2.3 0.0 Kiera Pemberton 7 7.9 5.9 0.4 0.3 0.0 Nakiyah Hurst 4 13.3 6.5 1.0 0.8 0.0 Sammiyah Hoskin 7 6.0 2.7 1.3 1.3 0.4 Rakiyah Beal 7 5.6 4.9 0.6 0.9 0.4 Deja Davis 7 5.1 2.1 2.1 0.4 0.0 Mikayla Aumer 7 3.1 0.9 0.6 0.0 0.0 Nevaeh Ferrara Horne 7 2.9 2.9 0.7 0.3 0.0 Miranda Vanderwal 7 2.0 1.7 0.7 0.0 0.6 Mahogany Cottingham 7 1.9 0.6 0.6 1.0 0.1

North Dakota season stats

North Dakota's record is just just 2-5 so far this season.

The Fighting Hawks have a 2-2 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 0-1 in neutral-site games.

North Dakota hasn't picked up a victory this season versus a Division 1 opponent.

The Fighting Hawks have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

North Dakota's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Fighting Hawks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming North Dakota games

Check out the Fighting Hawks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Eastern Michigan H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Eastern Illinois A 1:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Mayville State H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Drake H 1:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 St. Thomas A 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on North Dakota this season.

Check out the Fighting Hawks this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.