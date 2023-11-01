Coming up for the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) is a matchup at home versus the Portland Pilots, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming North Dakota games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Portland H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 Waldorf H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Utah Tech A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Nebraska A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 St. Thomas H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 South Dakota State A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Northern Colorado H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Northern Arizona A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Omaha A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 UMKC A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Oral Roberts H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 St. Thomas A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 South Dakota A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 North Dakota State H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Omaha H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

North Dakota's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Portland Pilots
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
  • Broadcast: Summit League Network

Top North Dakota players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
B.J. Omot 9 16.2 4.4 1.9 0.4 1.1 37.4% (52-139) 20.7% (12-58)
Treysen Eaglestaff 9 14.4 2.2 2.4 0.8 0.6 42.6% (49-115) 34.9% (22-63)
Tsotne Tsartsidze 9 10.4 4.7 0.8 0.8 0.3 50.0% (35-70) 30.8% (8-26)
Amar Kuljuhovic 9 8.1 7.1 0.8 0.8 0.6 70.3% (26-37) 60.0% (3-5)
Eli King 9 7.6 5.1 2.3 1.3 0.7 39.7% (25-63) 33.3% (8-24)

