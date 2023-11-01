Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get North Dakota Fightin' Hawks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

North Dakota team leaders

Want to buy B.J. Omot's jersey? Or another North Dakota player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG B.J. Omot 7 17.3 5.0 1.7 0.4 1.0 Treysen Eaglestaff 7 16.0 2.6 2.6 0.9 0.6 Tsotne Tsartsidze 7 11.6 5.0 0.9 0.6 0.4 Amar Kuljuhovic 7 8.1 7.7 0.6 0.7 0.6 Elijah Brooks 6 7.0 2.2 1.7 0.5 0.0 Eli King 7 5.9 4.7 2.7 1.7 0.9 Brady Danielson 7 5.6 3.7 1.9 1.0 0.0 Deng Mayar 6 5.0 4.3 0.2 0.8 0.7 Brian Matthews 3 4.7 1.3 1.0 0.0 0.3 Mambourou Mara 5 2.4 1.2 0.6 0.6 0.2

North Dakota season stats

North Dakota is 6-1 on the season so far.

The Fightin' Hawks are a perfect 3-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (2-0 in neutral-site games).

On November 25, North Dakota picked up its best win of the season, a 71-69 overtime victory over the New Orleans Privateers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 287) in the RPI rankings.

This season, the Fightin' Hawks haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Dakota has no games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Fightin' Hawks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming North Dakota games

Check out the Fightin' Hawks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 CSU Fullerton A 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 UC Riverside A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Portland H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Waldorf H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Utah Tech A 9:00 PM

Check out the Fightin' Hawks this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.