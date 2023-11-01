Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the NHL are listed in this article, with two games on the NHL slate Tuesday.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -110 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31
- Matthews' stats: 7 goals in 8 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +135 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31
- Nylander's stats: 6 goals in 8 games
John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +145 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31
- Tavares' stats: 4 goals in 8 games
Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +155 to score
Canucks vs. Predators
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31
- Pettersson's stats: 2 goals in 8 games
Mitchell Marner (Maple Leafs) +180 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31
- Marner's stats: 2 goals in 8 games
Adrian Kempe (Kings) +180 to score
Kings vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31
- Kempe's stats: 2 goals in 8 games
Filip Forsberg (Predators) +200 to score
Predators vs. Canucks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31
- Forsberg's stats: 1 goal in 8 games
Brock Boeser (Canucks) +200 to score
Canucks vs. Predators
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31
- Boeser's stats: 6 goals in 8 games
J.T. Miller (Canucks) +210 to score
Canucks vs. Predators
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31
- Miller's stats: 4 goals in 8 games
Pierre-Luc Dubois (Kings) +210 to score
Kings vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31
- Dubois' stats: 3 goals in 8 games
