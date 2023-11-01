Where to Get Kirk Cousins Vikings Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Are you a big fan of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings?
Kirk Cousins 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|216
|311
|69.5%
|2,331
|18
|5
|7.5
|14
|25
|0
Cousins Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|33
|44
|344
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|31
|44
|364
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|32
|50
|367
|3
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|12
|19
|139
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|29
|47
|284
|2
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|21
|31
|181
|1
|0
|2
|-5
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|35
|45
|378
|2
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|23
|31
|274
|2
|0
|2
|9
|0
Kirk Cousins' Next Game
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: NBC
- Favorite: Broncos -2.5
- Over/Under: 42.5 points
