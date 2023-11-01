Avalanche vs. Blues Injury Report Today - November 1
Entering a matchup with the St. Louis Blues (3-3-1), the Colorado Avalanche (6-2) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 at Ball Arena.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- Colorado ranks 16th in the league with 27 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- It has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +7.
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues have 13 goals this season (1.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- St. Louis' total of 19 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is fourth-best in the NHL.
- They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.
Avalanche vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-250)
|Blues (+200)
|6.5
