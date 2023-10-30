The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at State Farm Arena, go up against the Atlanta Hawks (0-1). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Information

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards put up 24.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 65.9% from the floor (second in league).

Kyle Anderson collected 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor.

Jaden McDaniels recorded 12.1 points, 1.9 assists and 3.9 boards.

Naz Reid averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Hawks Players to Watch

Per game, Trae Young put up points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists last season. He also posted 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Dejounte Murray put up 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela collected 12.0 points, 11.0 boards and 0.9 assists. He sank 65.3% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. He drained 63.8% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

De'Andre Hunter put up 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawks Timberwolves 118.4 Points Avg. 115.8 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 48.3% Field Goal % 49.0% 35.2% Three Point % 36.5%

