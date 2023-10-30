On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Hawks matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Hawks Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-2.5) 234.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Timberwolves vs Hawks Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game last season (12th in league) while allowing 115.8 per contest (18th in NBA). They had a -3 scoring differential.

The Hawks scored 118.4 points per game last season (third in the NBA) and gave up 118.1 (25th in the league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

The teams combined to score 234.2 points per contest last season, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams combined to score 233.9 points per game last year, 0.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Minnesota covered 38 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Atlanta went 36-46-0 ATS last year.

Timberwolves and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +6600 +3000 - Hawks +10000 +4000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.