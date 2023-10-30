Karl-Anthony Towns' Minnesota Timberwolves face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Towns, in his last appearance, had 12 points and 10 rebounds in a 106-90 win over the Heat.

Below we will break down Towns' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-108)

Over 21.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-111)

Over 8.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+146)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA last year, conceding 118.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Hawks were 19th in the league last season, giving up 44.1 per game.

Giving up an average of 26.0 assists last season, the Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Defensively, the Hawks gave up 11.9 made three-pointers per contest last year, eighth in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 26 22 4 3 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.