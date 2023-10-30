Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. the Raiders' Defense: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
When the Detroit Lions meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, Amon-Ra St. Brown will face a Raiders pass defense featuring Trevon Moehrig. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.
Lions vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ABC/ESPN
Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders
|72.1
|12
|13
|51
|10.93
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Trevon Moehrig Insights
Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense
- Amon-Ra St. Brown has hauled in 51 catches for 557 yards (92.8 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.
- Looking at the passing game, Detroit is averaging 258.6 yards (1,810 total), which is the fifth-best number in the NFL.
- The Lions score 24.9 points per game, which is the seventh-most in the league.
- Detroit has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 36.6 times per game (sixth in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Lions have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, airing it out 20 times (sixth-fewest in league).
Trevon Moehrig & the Raiders' Defense
- Trevon Moehrig has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 36 tackles, one sack, and four passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Las Vegas' defense has been on top of its game, with 1,312 passing yards allowed this year (ninth-fewest in NFL).
- So far this season, the Raiders' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 23rd in the NFL with 23 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 17th with 2,215 total yards allowed (316.4 per game).
- No player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas this season.
- Nine players have caught a touchdown against the Raiders this season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Trevon Moehrig Advanced Stats
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Trevon Moehrig
|Rec. Targets
|69
|21
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|51
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.9
|16
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|557
|36
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|92.8
|5.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|189
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|6
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|2
|Interceptions
