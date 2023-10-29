The Green Bay Packers (2-4) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Vikings Insights

The Vikings score 21.6 points per game, comparable to the 22 per contest the Packers allow.

The Vikings collect 354.9 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 338 the Packers give up per matchup.

This season, Minnesota runs for 68.8 fewer yards per game (74.9) than Green Bay allows per contest (143.7).

The Vikings have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Packers have forced (5).

Vikings Away Performance

The Vikings score more points in away games (22.7 per game) than they do overall (21.6), and concede fewer points in road games (20 per game) than overall (21.7).

The Vikings accumulate fewer yards in away games (286.3 per game) than they do overall (354.9), but also give up fewer in road games (312.3 per game) than overall (330.3).

The Vikings pick up fewer rushing yards in away games (69.7 per game) than they do overall (74.9), and allow more (168 per game) than overall (105.6).

On the road, the Vikings convert fewer third downs (29%) than they do overall (38.4%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (40.5%) than overall (44.7%).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Kansas City L 27-20 CBS 10/15/2023 at Chicago W 19-13 FOX 10/23/2023 San Francisco W 22-17 ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 11/5/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 11/12/2023 New Orleans - FOX 11/19/2023 at Denver - NBC

