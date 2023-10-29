Vikings vs. Packers Injury Report — Week 8
Entering this week's action, the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Green Bay Packers (2-4) on Sunday, October 29 at Lambeau Field, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .
In their last game, the Vikings knocked off the San Francisco 49ers 22-17.
Their last time out, the Packers lost 19-17 to the Denver Broncos.
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Illness
|Out
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Ezra Cleveland
|OG
|Foot
|Questionable
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Elgton Jenkins
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Yosuah Nijman
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Back
|Questionable
|Preston Smith
|LB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Josh Myers
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Devonte Wyatt
|DL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
Vikings vs. Packers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: FOX
Vikings Season Insights
- The Vikings are putting up 354.9 yards per game offensively this year (11th in NFL), and they are allowing 330.3 yards per game (15th) on defense.
- The Vikings are compiling 21.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 20th, giving up 21.7 points per contest.
- The Vikings rank 17th in pass defense this year (224.7 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 280 passing yards per game.
- Minnesota ranks third-worst in rushing offense (74.9 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking 15th with 105.6 rushing yards allowed per contest.
- With nine forced turnovers (15th in NFL) against 14 turnovers committed (30th in NFL), the Vikings' -5 turnover margin is the fifth-worst in the league.
Vikings vs. Packers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)
- Moneyline: Vikings (-120), Packers (+100)
- Total: 41.5 points
