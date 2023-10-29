T.J. Hockenson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings' Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Hockenson's stats on this page.

Hockenson's season stats include 390 yards on 47 receptions (8.3 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 59 times.

T.J. Hockenson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Vikings this week: Jalen Nailor (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec



Week 8 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Hockenson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 59 47 390 161 2 8.3

Hockenson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 5 51 0 Week 6 @Bears 8 6 50 0 Week 7 49ers 12 11 86 0

