Will T.J. Hockenson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
T.J. Hockenson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings' Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Hockenson's stats on this page.
Hockenson's season stats include 390 yards on 47 receptions (8.3 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 59 times.
T.J. Hockenson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Vikings this week:
- Jalen Nailor (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Vikings vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Hockenson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|59
|47
|390
|161
|2
|8.3
Hockenson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|9
|8
|35
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|8
|7
|66
|2
|Week 3
|Chargers
|11
|8
|78
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|8
|5
|51
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|8
|6
|50
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|12
|11
|86
|0
